Harrisonburg to offer free COVID-19 testing in two diverse neighborhoods

The city of Harrisonburg is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara Healthcare to bring mobile COVID-19 testing to two neighborhoods as a way to focus on increasing the amount of testing available in diverse neighborhoods.

According to a press release, there will be up to 100 free tests taken between the Mosby Court and Harris Gardens neighborhoods on Saturday, May 2.

The effort aims to bring the Virginia Department of Health a hyper-focused view on how different communities are being impacted by COVID-19.

"Taking part in this weekend's effort is a key way of moving us in the right direction when it comes to testing and having a better understanding of what is happening in our community," said Mayor Deanna Reed.

Reed said there will be interpreters available.

The testing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the residents of the communities. According to the city, individuals should have not been tested before, and should be experiencing at least one of these COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea.

Only one person in each household will be allowed to be tested.

The city continues to urge all residents to follow VDH and CDC guidelines when it comes to responding to COVID-19.