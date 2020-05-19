Free COVID-19 testing held in Waynesboro

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CHSD) offered free coronavirus testing Tuesday in Waynesboro.

The CHSD teamed up with the Virginia National Guard, and Waynesboro’s Department of Emergency Management for the event. They had 250 free tests available to administer to people on a first-come basis in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary School.

Community-based testing events are rolling out across the Commonwealth.

“In order to get an idea of what the infection rate really looks like in a community, that helps to assess reopening guidelines,” Director of Waynesboro’s Department of Emergency Management Gary Critzer stated. “As we are slowing attempting to reopen Virginia having that widespread testing is very important.”

Critzer says he hopes to host more of these events as COVID-19 tests become more available, and the resources to deliver them. He encourages the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and Virginia starts to slowly reopen.