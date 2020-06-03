Free COVID-19 testing planned for Grant and Hardy counties

People in Grant and Hardy counties will have a chance to get tested for COVID-19 for free next Saturday.

Over recent weeks, West Virginia's health department has been rolling out free community COVID-19 testing events to localities around the state as part of an initiative by Governor Jim Justice.

The West Virginia DHHR is working to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other populations vulnerable to COVID-19, especially in areas with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

Now, as a part of that effort, the DHHR, in partnership with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and EA Hawse Health Center, has announced locations for free community testing on June 13, including spots in Grant, Hampshire, and Hardy counties.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, with support from local health departments and the West Virginia National Guard, testing will be offered at the following locations:

Grant County:

• EA Hawse Health Center, 64 Hospital Drive #5, Petersburg, WV 26847

Hampshire County:

• EA Hawse Health Center, 22338 North Western Turnpike, Romney, WV 26757

Hardy County:

• EA Hawse Health Center, 17978 WV 55, Baker, WV 26801

• EA Hawse Health Center, 8 Lee Street #127, Moorefield, WV 26836

• EA Hawse Health Center, 106 Harold K. Michael Drive, Mathias, WV 26812

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested at health department testing events in West Virginia (that's distinctly different from community testing events in Virginia). Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in each county, including people who aren't showing symptoms.

As of June 3, West Virginia has reported 2,071 total COVID-19 cases, including 12 cases in Grant County and 39 in Hardy County. Most people have recovered.