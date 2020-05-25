Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Lexington on May 29

This coming Friday, a community testing event will be held in the city of Lexington to offer free COVID-19 testing through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

According to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Health, a mobile testing site will be set up on Friday, May 29, at 600 Waddell Street, Lexington, Virginia 24450.

That's not far from the Lexington Municipal Pool and the Brewbaker Field Sports Complex.

Testing will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary and no insurance is required; tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis, as is the standard for community testing events in Virginia.

The Virginia Air National Guard will be there to help administer the tests, like most community testing events arranged by the health department, and Rockbridge County Fire & Rescue will assist as well.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

As of May 25, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 6 positive COVID-19 cases in Lexington and 16 cases in Rockbridge County.

Those numbers are far lower than cases to the north, with 93 in Augusta County, and 467 in Rockingham County, as well as 727 in Harrisonburg.

Lexington officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning public gatherings of more than 10 people.

At this point, the Virginia Department of Health has not reported any COVID-19-related hospitalizations or deaths of residents in Lexington or Rockbridge County.