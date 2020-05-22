Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County on May 27

After success with mobile COVID-19 testing sites set up in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County last weekend, more testing will be offered this coming Wednesday.

According to an announcement from the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, a mobile testing site will be set up on Wednesday, May 27, at SRI, located at 140 Research Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802. That's off of Rt. 11 just north of Harrisonburg.

Testing will be offered from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, as is the standard for community testing events.

The site was set up with assistance from the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Air National Guard will be there to help administer the tests, like most community testing events arranged by the health department.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

As of May 22, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 704 positive COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and 444 cases in Rockingham County.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by locality.

State health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver has said in several of the governor's COVID-19 briefings that the disproportionate numbers of cases for the Harrisonburg area are likely connected to outbreaks at poultry plants; however, none of the facilities have confirmed any information about case numbers to WHSV.

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Earlier this month, first responders around Harrisonburg delivered hundreds of care kits packed with face masks, hand sanitizer, and flyers on prevention in different languages, thanks to donations from the COVID-19 Health Equity Working Group of Virginia’s Unified Command.

Two weekends ago, the city offered mobile COVID-19 testing sites in two city neighborhoods, giving residents of those specific neighborhoods who may not otherwise be able to get tested the chance.

But the May 27 testing in Rockingham County is open to all county residents.

The Virginia Department of Health reports at least 51 cumulative hospitalizations in Harrisonburg and 47 in Rockingham County, with 21 Harrisonburg deaths and 6 in Rockingham County.