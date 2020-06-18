Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Waynesboro next Thursday

There will soon be another chance for free COVID-19 testing in the city of Waynesboro.

Photo: U.S. Navy / Kyle Steckler

Throughout the Shenandoah Valley, free community testing opportunities have ramped up in recent weeks, with multiple events scheduled around the area this week.

Now, the city of Waynesboro, in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District and the Virginia National Guard, will be holding another community testing event next week.

According to the Waynesboro Department of Emergency Management, they will be holding free testing in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary School at 840 King Avenue Waynesboro, VA 22980 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

There will be 300 tests available in total through both drive-thru and walk-up manners.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

The Virginia National Guard will be on hand to help administer tests, per the standard for health department community testing events.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

As of June 18, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 164 positive COVID-19 cases in Augusta County, 62 in Staunton, and 61 in Waynesboro.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Local officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 7 cumulative hospitalizations in Augusta County, 6 in Staunton, and 3 in Waynesboro. As far as deaths, there have been two in Augusta County.