Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Craigsville for this Thursday

After multiple free community COVID-19 testing events in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg over recent weeks, the first one scheduled for Augusta County is this coming Thursday.

According to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday, health department officials are partnering with Augusta County and Augusta Health to offer free testing to community members in the town of Craigsville this Thursday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Central Shenandoah Health District says tests will be offered at the Craigsville Town Hall and Community Center, at 18 Hidy St. Craigsville, VA 24430.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Last week, after hundreds of tests were administered in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay said they would be planning mobile testing events for Augusta County and Staunton next, while trying to rotate areas through the district for free testing.

As of June 1, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 112 positive COVID-19 cases in Augusta County, 47 in Staunton, and 47 in Waynesboro.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Augusta County officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2 cumulative hospitalizations in Augusta County, 5 in Staunton, and 2 in Waynesboro, with one death reported in Augusta County.