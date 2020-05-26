Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County this week

The city of Harrisonburg has announced the latest in a series of free mobile COVID-19 testing events, which will come a day after Rockingham County testing.

Photo: CepheidNews / YouTube

According to an announcement from the city on Tuesday, they will be partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to offer up to 500 COVID-19 tests at two different locations this Thursday, May 28, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The city says tests will be offered in the parking lot of Faith Community Church, at 1660 S. Main St., and at EMU Commons, 1307 Park Road. Each location will administer up to 250 tests, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those sites are in addition to the free testing site previously announced in Rockingham County that will be set up on Wednesday, May 27, at SRI, located at 140 Research Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802. That's off of Rt. 11 just north of Harrisonburg.

The Rockingham County testing will be a drive-thru testing event in which people do not have to leave their vehicles and up to 300 tests will be administered: open to Harrisonburg residents, as well as Rockingham County residents.

Each comes after success with mobile COVID-19 testing sites set up in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in previous weeks.

Testing will be offered from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Rockingham County on Wednesday and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Harrisonburg on Thursday, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be available at EMU Commons; and Spanish, Arabic and Kurdish interpreters will be available at Faith Community Church.

Tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, as is the standard for community testing events.

The sites were set up with assistance from the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Air National Guard will be there to help administer the tests, like most community testing events arranged by the health department.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

As of May 26, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 742 positive COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and 478 cases in Rockingham County.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by locality.

State health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver has said in several of the governor's COVID-19 briefings that the disproportionate numbers of cases for the Harrisonburg area are likely connected to outbreaks at poultry plants; however, none of the facilities have confirmed any information about case numbers to WHSV.

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Earlier this month, first responders around Harrisonburg delivered hundreds of care kits packed with face masks, hand sanitizer, and flyers on prevention in different languages, thanks to donations from the COVID-19 Health Equity Working Group of Virginia’s Unified Command.

Two weekends ago, the city offered mobile COVID-19 testing sites in two city neighborhoods, giving residents of those specific neighborhoods who may not otherwise be able to get tested the chance.

But the new testing sites are open to all residents.

The Virginia Department of Health reports at least 53 cumulative hospitalizations in Harrisonburg and 51 in Rockingham County, with 21 Harrisonburg deaths and 6 in Rockingham County.