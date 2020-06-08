Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Natural Bridge on Tuesday

Free community COVID-19 testing is coming to Natural Bridge on Tuesday.

According to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday, health department officials are partnering with Rockbridge County Emergency Management to offer free testing to community members at The Stonebridge Center this Tuesday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Central Shenandoah Health District says tests will be offered at the Stonebridge Center, which is at 45 Natural Bridge School Rd. Natural Bridge, VA 24579.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

The Virginia National Guard will be on hand to help administer tests, per the standard for health department community testing events.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Recently, mobile community testing has been offered in Staunton and Craigsville, in addition to hundreds of tests administered in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg.

As of June 8, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 20 positive COVID-19 cases in Rockbridge County and 8 in Lexington, with the lowest numbers in the Central Shenandoah Health District aside from Highland County.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Rockbridge County officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

If you have questions about the testing, you can call 1-855-949-8378.