Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Shenandoah County this Monday

The town of Woodstock will have its first free community COVID-19 testing event this coming Monday.

According to Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, health department officials are partnering with the town of Woodstock to offer free testing to community members at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds this coming Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tests will be offered at 300 Fairground Rd. Woodstock, VA 22664 on June 8.

Dr. Greene said they will have 500 tests in total available.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

The Virginia National Guard will be on hand to help administer tests, per the standard for health department community testing events.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Community testing has been offered multiple times in the Central Shenandoah Health District, including hundreds of tests were administered in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg and testing planned this week in Craigsville and Staunton. But so far, Virginia Department of Health-sponsored testing has been sparing in the Lord Fairfax Health District.

As of June 4, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 231 positive COVID-19 cases in Page County and 470 in Shenandoah County.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Shenandoah County and Woodstock officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order for Phase 2, which goes into effect on Friday and will allow gatherings of 50 people instead of the previous limit of 10.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 45 cumulative hospitalizations in Shenandoah County and 26 in Page County, with 22 Shenandoah County deaths and 24 in Page County.