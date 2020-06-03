Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Staunton for this Friday

The city of Staunton will have its first free community COVID-19 testing event this coming Friday.

Photo: CepheidNews / YouTube

According to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday, health department officials are partnering with Staunton Emergency Management to offer free testing to community members at Gypsy Hill Park this Friday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Central Shenandoah Health District says tests will be offered at the Gypsy Hill Park Gym parking lot, with entrance from Thornrose Ave., at 229 116th Regimental Rd. Staunton, VA 24401.

Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary and no insurance required.

The Virginia National Guard will be on hand to help administer tests, per the standard for health department community testing events.

You do not have to present identification to be tested, either, though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Last week, after hundreds of tests were administered in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay said they would be planning mobile testing events for Augusta County and Staunton next, while trying to rotate areas through the district for free testing.

Before Friday's testing in Staunton, a testing event is being held in Craigsville at the Craigsville Town Hall and Community Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

As of June 3, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 115 positive COVID-19 cases in Augusta County, 50 in Staunton, and 47 in Waynesboro.

With data on the exact locations of outbreaks only available when facilities choose to let the health department release information about them, it's not clear exactly where most cases have been reported, but the VDH zip code map offers a more detailed view by letting you see the number of cases confirmed in any particular zip code, not just by county or city.

Staunton officials urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Virginia Department of Health reports four cumulative hospitalizations in Augusta County, five in Staunton, and two in Waynesboro, with two deaths reported in Augusta County.