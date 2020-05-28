Hundreds of free COVID-19 tests delivered in Harrisonburg

After 300 COVID-19 tests were offered to Rockingham County on Wednesday (299 of them were used), even more were offered to the City of Harrisonburg on Thursday, May 28. Two locations had testing sites in the city for residents.

"We're going to continue pushing to get as many tests as we can. There are more tests now available than the beginning of this process and we hope to see more testing events here in Harrisonburg throughout the duration of this program," said Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg.

Across two sites, up to a thousand tests were offered to the public.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the people who had these tests completed will get a call back in 5 to 7 days no matter what the result of the testing, be it positive or negative.

"We've been very lucky over the last couple weeks. The testing availability remarkably. We have access to test kits from multiple different labs," said Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Kornegay said they rotate areas through the district for free testing. Augusta County and Staunton are expected to have testing next week. There's word on exactly when yet. While Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, where far more cases have been identified, have had multiple testing events, those areas have had none so far.

As of May 28, there have been 757 COVID-19 cases identified in Harrisonburg, 590 in Rockingham County, 105 in Augusta County, 36 in Staunton, and 41 in Waynesboro. In addition, Highland County has had 3, Lexington had had 7, and Rockbridge County 16.