Free Clinic, Oasis Fine Arts join forces for #MakeAMask contest

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic and Oasis Fine Arts joined forces in downtown Harrisonburg to start the Water Street Make-A-Mask Contest.

The Water St. #MakeAMask Contest will end on June 10.

Organizers hope this contest will encourage people to continue to wear masks in Virginia while being creative.

"We felt like we really need to encourage masks," Elissa McDonald, development director at The Free Clinic, said. "It's natural for everybody to want to get out there and be free again, but we all still have to be careful."

There are standard and youth categories. The deadline to upload #MakeAMask photos is June 10 at midnight.

Winners will then be chosen through a public, virtual voting system and awarded prizes from local businesses on Water St. in Harrisonburg.

For more information, click here.

