Free back to school haircuts and school supplies in Waynesboro this weekend

A Waynesboro woman is opening her salon this weekend for a back to school event that will be sending the kids off in style.

Illuminating Styles at 200 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, where the back to school event will take place. | Credit: WHSV

Illuminating Styles will be holding a back to school event at the salon in Waynesboro on Sunday for kids, to get them looking good and feeling good for the school year.

For the fifth year, Tamika Derozen is opening her salon doors for kids to come and get free haircuts or styling.

"They're little smiling faces when they get up out of the chair. They're so happy. It's like it's their day," Derozen said.

There will be food, music, raffles and plenty of activities for families to enjoy while they wait for their turn in the seat.

"We do provide food for the kids and the parents as well. There's activities outside that the kids can participate while they're waiting," Derozen said.

Barbers and braiders from the community volunteer their time to help out as well.

Not only will kids be able to get free cuts and styles, they can also get free school supplies. They have backpacks filled with everything they'll need for the school year.

"Have those kids go back to school with a little confidence and feel equal to their peers and not be uncomfortable at the fact that the other kids have the things that they need and maybe they don't," Derozen said.

Derozen knows first hand why being confident and prepared for school is important.

"I actually used to be that kid," Derozen said. "When I was a kid, my parents weren't fortunate enough to take care of everything that i needed, and most school years I went back to school without school supplies and it was embarrassing."

And because of that, Derozen is making sure that the kids in the community have what they want and need before heading back.

"I want y'all to get everything you want. Little kids, please come out in galores. I want all y'all to come and show up," Derozen said.

Derozen said they are still in need of some backpacks to stuff the school supplies in and give to the kids.

The salon is location at 200 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, and the event is from 10 to 2.

