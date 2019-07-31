Free guacamole at Chipotle on National Avocado Day

Holy guacamole! Wednesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day.

Chipotle is celebrating by offering free guacamole. There’s one catch: this freebie is for online orders only.

To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or through the Chipotle app. You do have to log in or create an account to do so.

Select your entree and guac however you want it: on the side, on an entree, or get chips and guac.

The offer applies to one free topping per entrée and it can be combined with a Chipotle Rewards entrée – but not any other coupons or special offers.