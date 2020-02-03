Free legal clinic helps transgender Virginians legally change name, gender markers

The Virginia Equality Bar Association (VEBA) held a clinic at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday. The event helped transgender and gender non-conforming people apply to legally change their names and gender markers, along with answering legal questions.

“The clinic is a practical method to help enact equality on the ground by making sure that people have the documents that accurately reflect who they actually are,” VEBA Clinical Program Supervisor Bary Hausrath said. “That is putting equality into action."

The organization also provides legal training to attorneys and law students before the clinic. Those attorneys and students then help operate the clinic.

“It is a huge opportunity for us to affect not just those who live in the major metros but people throughout Virginia," Hausrath said. "Clinics like the one here in Charlottesville help us to reach folks living in more rural areas.”

The event helped people apply to change their name and gender identity with multiple sources, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Social Security Administration.