Free tests for National HIV Testing Day in Harrisonburg on Thursday

Thursday is National HIV Testing Day and in Harrisonburg, you'll be able to get tested for free.

"We have an estimated 1.1 million people in the U.S. living with HIV and only about one in seven of those people know their status," Central Shenandoah Health District health director Dr. Laura Kornegay said. "In 2016, the CDC estimated that about 40 percent of new infections were transmitted by people who didn't know their status."

Kornegay hopes people will become more comfortable discussing HIV.

"I think having people know their status, know whether they're positive or negative and then really removing the stigma from testing and really introducing that into mainstream routine health care," Kornegay told WHSV.

As part of National HIV Testing Day, there will be free HIV testing at Ashbury Methodist Church in Harrisonburg this Thursday from noon to 2:00 p.m.