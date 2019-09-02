Freeform to air Hocus Pocus 27 times during 31 Nights of Halloween marathon

October is right around the corner, so you know what that means!

Freeform has released the schedule for their highly anticipated 31 Nights of Halloween.

During the month of October, the channel will air old classics and new favorites for all to enjoy.

The lineup includes cult favorites Edward Scissorhands, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, and more!

Also, Hocus Pocus fans are in luck. The channel will air the 1993 Disney film 27 times throughout the month!

The movie marathon kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m./11:30c with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.