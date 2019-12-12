Freezing rain expected Friday morning

The First Alert Storm Team is monitoring a system which is expected to bring a mix of freezing rain and rain on Friday.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued, because the morning commute will likely be hazardous.

Here's what to expect.

SETUP

High pressure will be over New England, which will keep the cold air locked in. At the same time, a system will move in from the south. Therefore, anything that falls in the morning would be freezing rain.

FRIDAY MORNING

A very cold morning with temperatures starting out in the 20s. Pockets of freezing rain will move in after 5 a.m. Temperatures for the entire morning will be near or below freezing. Slick spots are likely with up to 0.10" of ice before the transition. Higher icing amounts are likely for areas to our south, especially near Roanoke.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Temperatures slowly rise above freezing early in the afternoon, which will allow the freezing rain to transition to a cold rain for the rest of the day. The rain will be heavy at times, especially later in the evening and overnight. Visibility will be low.

IMPACTS

With surface temperatures below freezing, ice accumulation is likely. This is most prevalent for sidewalks, bridges and overpasses, secondary roads and elevated surfaces. Remember, a coating of ice could lead to hazardous travel.

