Freshmen delegates discuss 2020 General Assembly session

The Virginia General Assembly is ending this week and for two delegates from the Shenandoah Valley, this was their first time in Richmond as legislators.

Both Delegates Avoli and Runion said they spent a lot of time listening and learning in the General Assembly this year. | Credit: WHSV

Delegates John Avoli and Chris Runion, both Republicans, said they spent a lot of time learning and listening during their first session, but both also had initiatives they focused on during the session.

Avoli said Staunton was concerned with environmental issues and as recycling issues have appeared, Avoli said he sponsored a tax incentive bill for businesses doing recycling operations. Avoli said he also supported a green jobs plan.

"The Green New Deal is a reality," Avoli said. "I did not support all the components of it. I do think its a phasing project. We do have some issues here in dealing with climate."

Avoli also supported a plan that would give counties equal taxing authority.

"If local government wishes to increase meals tax, for example, lodging tax, whatever it may be, it's their prerogative," Avoli said. "

Runion had several priorities of his own, including focusing on a bill that would include family life education in individualized education programs

"It helps those folks avoid being put in sexual abuse situations or inadvertently causing them," Runion said.

Runion also worked on a few other bills including the bill to change the definition for milk, something he said was important to farmers here in the valley.

"The milk bill was again important for us," Runion said. "We wanted our dairy farmers to know that the Virginia legislature and myself in particular supports what they do."

Both Runion and Avoli said they were disappointed by some of the legislation passed, like the gun control legislation.

"Overall policy bills, I was disappointed that the firearms bills that went through, in my opinion, really are not going to matter," Runion said. "Those things are not going to make the community safer."

The General Assembly is expected to wrap up on Thursday when lawmakers plan to pass the budget.