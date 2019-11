Friend says slain woman in Indiana had a ‘heart of gold’

A friend of a woman whose remains were discovered in southwestern Indiana more than a year after her slaying says she was selfless and loved spreading joy to others.

Authorities found 29-year-old Evonne Pullen dead and buried earlier this month in an Evansville home’s detached garage. Police say it appears someone tried to conceal her body and that it had been there for an extended period. Three people have been charged in connection with Pullen’s killing.

Pullen’s friend, Catherine Williams, told the Evansville Courier & Press on Monday that she admired the woman, who moved to Evansville from Winchester, Virginia, for having a “heart of gold” despite hardships.

Williams says Pullen’s family is not ready to speak out. She says she’s working with them to ensure her friend gets justice.