Friendly City Food Co-op making many changes to business operations during coronavirus

The Friendly City Food Co-op has been making many changes to keep employees and customers safe.

During peak hours, no more than 15 customers are allowed in the store. They ask that customers shop by themselves, as social distancing becomes hard when people shop together in groups.

In the store, scoop bins for bulk food have been removed, as well as the salad bar and hot foods bar. Instead, the co-op has been stocking more Grab ‘n Go options. Coffee service has also been suspended for the time being.

Outside containers, like jars, plastic containers or reusable bags – normally encouraged for purchasing bulk food and other items to cut down on waste – are not allowed during this time.

Lindsay Denny, with the FCFC, said customers have been responding positively to the changes. She said their online posts about making accommodations to put the safety and health of their team and shoppers are getting a lot of attention and interactions from their customers.

The Co-op is now offering curbside service too. Denny said they’ve been doing this for seniors and immunocompromised shoppers, but there is now a form on their website for all shoppers to use.

Their store hours have been shortened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow extra hours to stock shelves, and clean and sanitize the store.

