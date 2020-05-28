Friendly City Food Co-op planning to expand this summer

The Friendly City Food Co-op, a downtown Harrisonburg grocery store packed with local, organic, and allergen-friendly foods, will soon be expanding.

According to an announcement from the co-op, it will be their first full store expansion since the store was established in June of 2011. June 6 will mark 9 years that the co-op has been operating in Harrisonburg.

On Monday, June 1, they'll be launching a three-phase construction project that's expected to take around nine months.

Throughout the process, the store will stay open, and they'll keep following all health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 as long as necessary, regardless of the construction and demolition.

The first phase will start with the co-op annexing the former Teeny Tiny Spice Co. rental space that's next door to the left of the co-op. That space will be turned into new deli, kitchen, and café areas, with a coffee bar, salad bar, and hot bar, moving those from their current locations.

The space will also be used to build new offices and add new storage shelving.

Phase 2 of the construction process will be within the current sales floor of the store, including removing the wall behind the bulk foods shelf and opening up more space on the sales floor; putting in a produce walk-in cooler, sinks and prep area; moving the bulk foods area; and adding a larger meat case.

The overall store configuration will change in Phase 2 of the expansion, with the aisles running east to west now rotating 90 degrees, along with the lights and signage above them, to run north-south.

After that, phase 3 of the expansion will include moving the produce department from its current spot to the area in the front end of the store that used to house checkouts and a seating area; installing South-facing windows across the front of the store, which will be the new café seating; and adding a new office close to cashier stations.

Local companies will be carrying out the expansion: Harman Construction as the general contractor and Blueline as the architectural firm. Steve Cooke, the co-op's general manager, will serve as Project Manager.

Harman and Blueline were also the original partners when the co-op opened in 2011.

“We’ll be able to offer more of everything our community loves about shopping here, in the same convenient smaller store," said Cooke.