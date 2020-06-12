Harrisonburg cancels 'Friendly City Fourth,' postpones fireworks display

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has called off this year's "Friendly City Fourth."

Friendly City Fourth is the city of Harrisonburg's annual Independence Day celebration in the downtown area.

Many other localities across the Shenandoah Valley have cancelled this year's annual 4th of July events; at the end of April, Waynesboro announced the cancellation of their Summer Extravaganza and on the same day, Staunton cancelled their annual 'Happy Birthday America' celebration.

In the months since, many other local governments have followed suit, with the COVID-19 pandemic postponing or canceling most events that bring large groups of people into relatively small areas.

"We know that finding a way to bring the community together this summer would have brought the joy and togetherness that we all need right now, and we share in your disappointment," Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said in a public statement. "However, our primary consideration is keeping Harrisonburg safe, and we were unable to find a way to proceed with the festival or fireworks in a way that we were confident would not carry unnecessary public health risk."

Because of that, they've canceled all in-person Friendly City Fourth events and postponed the fireworks display to a later date when it's possible.

However, some events will still take place in new ways. VA Momentum still plans to hold their Valley Fourth RUN, in a similar way to many virtual races that have been held since the start of the pandemic. You can run from your favorite socially distanced place, with a collective goal of traveling 6,136 miles in a virtual route across America.

You can learn more and register online here.

Additionally, the Fort Harrison Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will be reading the Declaration of Independence aloud on the east side of Court Square at noon on Saturday, July 4th for the 25th consecutive year.

You can find more details on what plans will move forward at riendlycityfourth.com.