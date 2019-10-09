Harrisonburg unveils new city seal, department logos

On Tuesday, the city of Harrisonburg unveiled a new seal and logo before the city council meeting.

Each department has slightly different branding, showing off what makes them special. Since there are more than a dozen departments and 600 staff members, residents might not know what services are offered. The new branding allows them to learn more.

"Everyone is familiar with the city but you may not be familiar with public works, parks and rec, or public utilities, unique programs," Mike Parks, Harrisonburg communications manager, said. "We hope this branding helps to shed a light on what those departments and teams do."

Parks said the re-branding has been something the city has been working on for many months. People will be able to see it on shirts, signage, vehicles and social media.