Friends, community mourn death of Hailey Green killed in Augusta County crash

Notes and flowers fill parking spot number 54 at Fort Defiance High School in Augusta County.

It's the spot where 18-year-old Hailey Green parked in every day during her senior year. Now, spot #54 serves as a memorial of Green's life.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hailey was killed when she was hit in a head-on collision while driving along Route 254. The driver of the other vehicle, Dr. Hughes Melton, who served as Virginia's top mental health official died on Friday after injuries he suffered in the crash.

Green's best friend, Jacob Caricofe, said he was numbed when he heard the news.

"I broke down for 30 minutes, I was in emotional shock and I couldn't move," Caricofe said. "There's no words to describe who she was or what she did. Just amazing."

Caricofe said Green was planning to attend Eastern Mennonite University's nursing program in the fall. She had been very involved with the athletic training department at Fort Defiance and served as a student assistant.

On Thursday morning, Caricofe and another student used the parking spot as a way to remember Green. Messages like "you were a great soul," and "gone but never forgotten" are written in chalk on Green's parking spot.

Caricofe said this memorial is just one of the ways he can commemorate his friend.

