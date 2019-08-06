Friends of Seawright Springs looking at next steps after appeal denial

Friends of Seawright Springs said they're looking at the next steps after their appeal was denied by the Augusta County Board of Zoning appeals last week.

At their August meeting, the board voted to deny an appeal from the group, allowing Flow Alkaline Spring Water to continue working without any additional permits.

The neighbors of the springs have expressed concerns about the project for months, particularly about the transparency of government and traffic and safety concerns around the trailers transporting the water.

Michael Sharp, lawyer for Friends of Seawright Springs, said the group is considering additional options to move forward.

"This is about the community members sticking up for what they need for their community," Sharp said. "And I think that will continue so long as Flow is in operation at the springs."

Sharp said those options include appealing the BZA's decision in Augusta County Circuit Court, taking the discussion to the Virginia Department of Health or the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, or simply keeping an eye on the company to make sure they don't expand or change use without acquiring special use permits.

"This is not a situation where they want Flow to be out of business," Sharp said. "This is not a situation where they want to deprive other community members of income."

Sharp said they have 30 days from the BZA's decision to file an appeal in court. Shaun Mooney, who lives near the springs, said the group does feel like some of their goals have been accomplished. He said they feel like they've been heard, after meeting with the board of supervisors several times, as well as with state legislators.

He said one of their concerns has always been transparency, and the group requested the county make some changes to address that.

"We have put forth a request that the board of supervisors take up a resolution to require all zoning determinations be released monthly in Augusta County to prevent this from happening again," Mooney said.

Mooney said they've also asked the county to consider live-streaming board of supervisor meetings and staff briefings. County administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the board will consider their requests in the coming weeks.