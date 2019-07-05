Friends of Shenandoah Mountain working for scenic designation

The Friends of Shenandoah Mountain group has been working for more than a decade to gather support for their national scenic area proposal.

Friends of Shenandoah Mountain want to designate 90,000 acres of land as a national scenic area. | Credit: WHSV

The area covers 90,000 acres, including the Shenandoah Mountain.

Lynn Cameron, co-chair of Friends of Shenandoah Mountain, said they first came up with the proposal in 2004.

The area is home to hiking trails, campgrounds, lakes and other recreational activities. It's already part of the George Washington National Forest.

Cameron said being part of the national forest does not mean it's protected from industrial activities, like commercial logging and fracking. There is Marcellus shale under much of the area and Cameron said fracking is being done in areas in West Virginia and Pennsylvania that also sit on Marcellus shale.

A desire to protect the areas led to the creation of the Friends of Shenandoah Mountain.

"We think designating it as a national scenic area would preserve all the values that people here in the area enjoy and have been enjoying for generations," Cameron said.

In the years since the coalition was created, the group has gathered support from 400 businesses and organizations.

"We've had broad support," Cameron said. "We've made presentations to civic groups like ruritans, and rotary, and kiwanis, many other groups."

Recently, they also started making presentations to local governments as well.

"We're reaching out to local governments," Cameron said. "We're asking them to pass resolutions of support, if they think this is a good idea."

Last week, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting the proposal. Staunton has endorsed it, too.

Cameron said since the proposal requires an act of Congress, they want to gather a broad base of support before asking lawmakers to introduce legislation.

