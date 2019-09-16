Friends of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center hosting fundraiser

The Friends of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is raising money to help animals in need.

Ninety percent of the animals at the shelter need some kind of medical care.

Dr. Terri Sears, of TenderCare Veterinary Center, says she wants the animals to all have the same chance of adoption no matter their medical history.

"The animal shelter operates on a very strict budget and there are many cases where we see animals that are very adoptable, but have a medical problem that can be addressed, but there aren't funds to do it," said Sears, the president of the foundation.

The municipal pound takes in all strays and abandoned animals across Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. The all-volunteer group says their goal is to lower the euthanasia rate and increase the adoption rate by raising money to provide better care for the animals.

"Our immediate initial goal is to help the animals that need medical care get it, so they can get healthy and get adopted and become a part of someone;s family," said Sears.

The group is hosting a benefit concert on September 21 from 7-10 p.m. The 'Back to the 80s' theme will include food, music and even a costume contest. All donations from the event will go directly toward the foundation.

