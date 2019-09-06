From Sept. 28–29, you can fish for free across Virginia

In about three weeks, Virginia will allow anyone to fish public waters for free, without a license.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, they're offering two days of free fishing from September 28-29.

On those days, anyone can head to any public waters around the state and fish without the need to buy a fishing license.

But remember – regardless of whether you have a license or not, all state fishing regulations still apply, which you can find here.

Earlier this year, Virginia offered its annual free fishing days from June 7-9. But inclement weather during those days caused the Dept. of Game and Inland Fisheries to offer replacement free fishing days to coincide with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

A number of places around the state will be hosting events to celebrate the free fishing days. You can find a map with locations of all those events here.

The event is to allow people who may not otherwise have access to fishing to get the chance and to allow children to be introduced to the activity.

For more information, you can visit the Take Me Fishing website. For information on fishing licenses in Virginia, visit the VDGIF website.

