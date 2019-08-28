From the football field to the big screen: former local football player to appear in Disney film

AJ Scott, a former R.E. Lee High School (now Staunton High School) and JMU football player, will be featured in a Disney film called Ray Ray, about a Clemson football player.

AJ Scott in front of former high school football field at Gypsy Hill Park. | Credit: WHSV

The opportunity was short notice, but Scott said he did not back down from this new challenge.

"I was like, okay, I'm actually going to have to compete for this spot," Scott said. "I said a prayer, got on the field and did what I had to do to win my spot."

To get the spot, Scott had to show off his football skills and his personality.

Scott is one of 45 people who made the cut out of around 400, and he said he is excited to represent Staunton while in Atlanta filming.

"I love putting my city on my back," Scott said. "It's a small city. Not a lot of people know about us, so I'm definitely going to represent Staunton, Virginia for sure."

Scott said he never considered acting as something he would be interested in until he was given this opportunity, and he plans on taking it further in the future.

He doesn't know his exact role yet, but it will be well beyond the role of an extra.