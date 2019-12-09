Front Royal man arrested at DUI checkpoint for charges connected to shooting

A Front Royal man was arrested at a DUI checkpoint over the weekend for his connection to a northern Virginia shooting.

According to the Winchester Police Department, 28-year-old George Lee Good, of Front Royal, was arrested early Saturday morning.

Police say Good was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi when he came up on a checkpoint in the 900 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 7.

The department said in a statement that Good provided false information about his identity, but after a brief investigation, officers positively identified him and took him into custody for charges connected to a Nov. 27 shooting incident in Warren County.

Following his arrest, Good and his vehicle were searched, leading officers to find two firearms and ammunition, as well as an unknown crystal-like substance, which was sent to the state forensic lab for examination.

Based on that search, police placed additional charges against Good for false identification to law enforcement, driving on a suspended license, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Charges connected to the crystal-like substance will depend on lab results.

Good was taken to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

