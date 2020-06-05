Front Royal man sentenced to nearly 4 years for heroin distribution

A Front Royal man will serve nearly four years in prison for helping distribute hundreds of grams of heroin in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

Nikolai Hall-Andujar, of Front Royal, was sentenced to 46 months in court on June 4, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Field Division, announced on Friday.

They say Hall-Andujar was involved in a distribution scheme that brought at least 400 grams of heroin from Baltimore to the Front Royal area between 2015 and 2018.

“The scourge of heroin and other illicit drugs entering the Northern Shenandoah County community has caused pain, addiction, and death for years,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. “Eradicating these potentially lethal substances remains a top priority for law enforcement and I am grateful to the Drug Enforcement Administration and all the agencies involved in the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force for continuing to embrace the challenge.”

According to court documents, Hall-Andujar, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, was part of the "Chris" heroin ring based out of Baltimore, and was responsible for distributing heroin to people in Front Royal and Winchester from summer 2015 to spring 2018.

Prosecutors said he obtained amounts of heroin ranging from 4 to 5 grams at a time, but up to 10 grams, every other day from the "Chris" pipeline in Baltimore.

After his purchase, he would return to Front Royal and Winchester to use and distribute the heroin he had gotten.

“The effect that heroin has had on our communities and families across the DMV has been devastating. The sentencing in this case, along with the help of local and federal agencies across the DMV, is to be commended for the impact it’s had on communities across Maryland, DC, and Virginia,” Special Agent in Charge Fong said. “The DEA Washington Division is dedicated to continuing combatting this deadly problem for our area by taking dangerous criminals and organizations like this off our streets and combatting drug trafficking across our area.”

Investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Winchester Office, the Front Royal Office of the Virginia State Police Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Baltimore City Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Department, the Frederick, Maryland Sheriff’s Office, the Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office and the Howard County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber prosecuted the case for the United States.