Frontier Culture Museum cancels summer camps, no date yet for reopening to the public

This week, the Frontier Culture Museum announced they would be canceling all of their summer camps this year due to COVID-19-related concerns.

"It was very disappointing for us to come to that decision... The staff really love that program, the kids have a ball," Megan Newman said.

But because the program includes many group activities that sometimes take place in smaller spaces, they felt they wouldn't be able to maintain the proper health guidelines.

Even though the summer camps will not be available, Newman said they will still be continuing their online programming.

"We've conducted a couple of field trips, which is a live-streamed experience on a particular topic that the educators are interested in... And the children have a chance to ask questions," Newman said.

Some of their lecture series events were also canceled due to COVID-19, so Newman said they are working with those guest speakers to get that content online for people to view as well.

While bringing programming online to reach guests has been a neat experience, Newman said she misses the energy the museum has when people are actually on site.

"We have these wonderful structures for people to explore, and we have this fantastic story to be able to tell. We're obviously all missing that, and that opportunity to be able to connect with our school groups and visitors," Newman said.

In addition to a quieter facility with no visitors, the Frontier Culture Museum's revenue has also taken a major hit. They have had to lay off one third of their staff.

The staff that is still employed is restricted to how many can be on site per day while keeping social distance. They are staying busy with various tasks around the museum.

"We're pressing ahead with an opportunity to reopen to the public on site when we can as soon as we're able to meet those mandates that the health department and the Governor have put into place," Newman said.

Newman said the visitor experience will look different, though. They will be controlling how many people are in a space, and there will be less of a hands-on experience.

"But it can still be a very very educational, entertaining and rewarding experience for everybody," Newman said.

Newman said she appreciates everyone who has stayed connected with the museum and are offering support as they move forward through this pandemic.

No overnight summer camps are allowed to operate in Virginia under Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's 'Forward Virginia' reopening plan, but day camps can happen, if social distancing, PPE, and gathering limits are able to be enforced.