Frontier Culture Museum to host Igbo Festival of Art and Culture

The IGBO World Festival of Art and Culture celebrates a tribe of Nigerians who make up a large population of the African-American community. The IGBO were a predominant ethnic group in the Shenandoah Valley due to the transatlantic slave trade throughout the 1700s.

"People from the Valley need to understand there is such a rich culture. If you come from here, you're connected to all of these significant places," said Denver Beaulieu-Hains, a festival attendee.

The Frontier Culture Museum wanted to build an authentic West African farm village with the IGBO people in the tradition of their native land.

"It's one way that traditional Africans that were brought up in their traditional ways have an opportunity to meet African Americans who don't have a connection to the culture and maybe don't understand some of the cultural beliefs," said Beaulieu-Hains.

When Denver Beaulieu-Hains attended the event a few years back, she realized she had more family than she ever thought she had.

I didn't know a lot about my African Heritage. I also didn't know a lot about my English, Irish, German, Native American heritage. This has given me one way of being able to connect to all of those populations that are important to my upbringing," said Beaulieu-Hains.

From a yam roast to a cultural dance and even a re-connection ceremony, the festival is a day of celebration and learning open to the entire community.