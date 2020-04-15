Frost and freeze Thursday night

Temperatures tonight will drop to near and just below freezing.

The breeze will help prevent any frost however, the wind is expected to become calm overnight which will allow frost to form in many areas.

Freezing temperatures are going to be more likely across our West Virginia locations and lower valleys overnight.

Clear skies will lead to cooler temperatures at night. With clouds at night, that almost acts like a lid or blanket. The sun's energy heats up the surface during the day. If there are clouds at night, that traps in the heat and will lead to higher temperatures overnight. When skies are clear, though, any heat gained during the daytime is lost as that energy radiates back into the atmosphere.

Thursday night, temperatures will be near or at just below freezing for the Potomac Highlands, and in the low 30s for the Shenandoah Valley. Likely patchy freezing conditions are expected, along with a widespread frost.

Here's a look at the earliest and latest freeze dates in the last 30 years (climate average).

Harrisonburg: Earliest: April 6, 1992 | Latest: May 23, 2002

Staunton: Earliest: March 24, 2017 | Latest: May 28, 1994

Woodstock: Earliest: March 28, 1999 | Latest: May 25, 2013

Bayard, WV: Earliest: April 25, 1991 | Latest: June 3, 2003

For our West Virginia counties, it is common to see a last freeze very early in May. This also means a later start to the growing season. So when freeze or frost alerts don't include our West Virginia locations, it's because the growing season hasn't started yet. Alerts are only sent out during the growing season.

Even though those are the last freeze dates, a heavy late frost can still kill and damage plants, especially new ones. The average last frost is in mid-May.

Plants always do better when the ground is given a chance to warm up. Even though it's tempting, it's still too early to start planting many crops. If you do have anything new, then it will need to be covered or brought in over the next few nights.

