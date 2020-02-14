"Fund our Schools": Education advocates rally on Harrisonburg bridge

On Friday night, education advocates with "Virginia Educators United" rallied on the Port Republic overpass above I-81, holding lighted signs reading "Fund our schools."

This event was part of a statewide initiative by education advocates to fully fund K-12 schools.

"Our legislators say schools are important, but they don't do the funding part of it," said Kathy Beery, the organizer of the light brigade. "It was really cold and really hard to stand out there, but we also have kids across our state who wear their coats and gloves in class."

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam proposed a $1.2 billion education budget that he called historic and "one of the largest investments in K-12 education, ever." It includes teacher raises from three to fiver percent, more in-school counselors, school security and funding for low-cost loans to build and repair school facilities.

But even with the extra millions proposed by the governor, Virginia still falls behind other states in education funding.

"We're not asking for wants. We're asking for needs for our students," Beery said.