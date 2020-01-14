Funeral set for West Virginia firefighter killed in crash

Services are set for a West Virginia firefighter who was killed when a volunteer fire department's truck crashed while responding to an emergency call.

The funeral for Clover volunteer firefighter Mark Horwich will be at noon Saturday at Roane County High School in Spencer. A public viewing will be held prior to the funeral.

Horwich died Saturday when the fire truck he was driving went off a narrow road en route to a structure fire.

Horwich was the co-owner of a business that developed recordkeeping software for fire departments.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

Monday night, members of the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department lined the Elkview overpass in Kanawha County as Horwich's body was escorted back to Spencer from the state Medical Examiner's office.