G2K Games in Waynesboro to close in October

G2K Games in Waynesboro announced that they will be out of business by October 19.

G2K Games on W. Broad St. in Waynesboro. | Credit: WHSV

Everything must go.

After 8 years of business in Waynesboro, G2K Games is preparing for the end of a gaming era in the Shenandoah Valley.

"The future of the video game market is really uncertain. A lot of things are going digital," assistant manager Dan Cornish said.

But it is not just video games.

"Online has had an impact in a lot of different retail applications, and retail as a whole is changing because of the online aspect," Greg Hitchin, Economic Development and Tourism Director for Waynesboro, said.

Cornish said the original plan was just to move locations, but they could not commit to a new longer term lease with the industry getting smaller as a whole.

"We are a very special kind of store, because we do all video games from Atari all the way up to the current stuff," Cornish said.

Once G2K Games closes, you will not be able to walk into a store in this area and pick up a game for an older gaming system, from Atari to even Playstation 3, as recent as that might seem.

"Anytime we lose a retail opportunity, we certainly do lose city revenue and we lose an opportunity for citizens and visitors to enjoy that shopping experience," Hitchin said.

Hitchin said he is not sure what the direct impact on the local economy will be, but it is currently in good state overall.

"If you look at all of the indicators, they're all going in the right direction, if you look at the graphs and so forth," Hitchin said. "We're pretty optimistic that will continue."

To help with the blow of G2K Games employees losing their jobs, Oasis in Harrisonburg will be donating their event proceeds of the month to those employees.