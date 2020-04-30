Gov. Justice announces West Virginia's stay-at-home order will end May 4

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is lifting the state’s state-at-home order on May 4 "to usher in economic recovery."

Justice announced in a briefing on Thursday that the state will then move into a 'safer-at-home' approach at 12 a.m. Monday.

Under the safer-at-home order, West Virginians are still strongly encouraged to stay at home unless performing an essential activity.

Small businesses will be allowed to resume operations if the business has 10 employees or fewer and engages in limited customer interactions.

As for restaurants, while inside dining is still not permitted, outdoor dining services can resume.

Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and such will be allowed to open their doors by appointment only, and masks will be required to be worn by both employees and customers. Customers must also wait in their vehicles until it is time for their appointments, Gov. Justice says.

Gatherings of more than 25 people will still be prohibited.

According to Gov. Justice, Thursday is the official first start of his 'West Virginia Strong Comeback Plan.'

In Week 1 of the plan, hospitals will restart elective medical procedures, long with outpatient health care services such as primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy, as well as mental health services.

Monday, May 4 will mark the start of Week 2, Justice says.

Weeks 3-6 will begin opening on subsequent Mondays.

To see a designation of what businesses are included for each week, click here.

