Gamer Oasis sees new business after move

Now located on East Wolfe Street in downtown Harrisonburg, Gamer Oasis sells video games, board games and even offers electronic repairs. Last December, the store – then known as 8-bit Oasis – announced it would close during the winter, but was saved by an anonymous buyer and renamed Gamer Oasis in February.

Dakota Strickler, the store manager, said the new and improved space has brought in a new crowd.

"Instead of just our kind of regular customers, we're now seeing a lot more college kids being next to Kline's Dairy Bar. We see church goers, we see a lot of things because we're around a lot of more places where people are coming more frequently that are different from where we would normally be," said Strickler.

Strickler said the move has been a long time coming, but the store's followers have remained loyal.

"Especially since the move, all of the regulars followed us. We see consistent regulars, we see new people who are becoming regulars, but there is definitely a huge chunk of people that have been there since the beginning for us that are still here with us," said Strickler.

Gamer Oasis is more than just a video game store, offering free game nights and even some unique beverages.

"Just come by. We don't charge you to be here, we would love just to have you in the store. We love offering you services, we enjoy seeing how happy people are just to know that we are here and that we carry things. For us, it's just being there for the community, so we just want you here," said Strickler.

He said they are always looking for suggestions, whether it be purchasing a new game or hosting a different event at their store.