Gas prices continue to drop around Virginia

In just a week, gas prices are down nearly 11 cents in Harrisonburg and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia is continuing to see the trend.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia is below $2.00 and in Harrisonburg, it sits at $1.94 as of March 23.

Last month, the average price was $2.23. A year ago. it was $2.40.

This is the first time since 2016 the price for regular has dipped below $2.00. AAA said part of the reason why is because fewer people are out on the roads amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Families are about to, normally anyway, take off for their spring break vacations and those normally start to drive prices back up," Morgan Dean, with AAA, said. "But because of everything we're seeing with so many families staying home and people telecommuting, we're just not seeing gas prices get pushed up by anything right now."

Now, with schools closed in Virginia for the rest of the year and fewer buses traveling, Dean expects the trend to continue.

"AAA forecasts, looking long-term on this, that we're going to see gas price drop right along with crude oil prices," Dean said. "Crude oil is sitting right at about 22 dollars right now. Just about two years ago, you were paying 60-70 dollars a barrel."

Crude oil is the biggest driver of the drop in gas prices. The $22 a barrel that crude oil is at now is the lowest price since 2002. And according to AAA, crude oil accounts for nearly 60% of the retail pump price.

The average gas price in Harrisonburg is down 45 cents from this time last year.

Rockingham County is averaging $1.97, but if you're looking for the lowest average gas price right now, you'll have to head to Cumberland County, where it currently sits at $1.50 a gallon.

Right now, West Virginia's average price per gallon is $2.09. North Carolina's average is a penny cheaper than Virginia's at $1.94.

However, declining stock levels and lower refinery rates are slowing the pace at which pump prices drop in the Mid-Atlantic region compared to other states in the Midwest and Southern regions.