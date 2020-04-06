Gas prices keep dropping as demand plummets

As demand for gasoline plummets around the world with people staying home to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, gas prices have dropped to their lowest points in years.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, the national gas price average as of April 6 is $1.92 per gallon, which is 9 cents lower than the week before, 48 cents lower than a month ago, and 81 cents less expensive than a year ago.

The demand for gasoline over the past week registered at its lowest point since 1993, which, combined with the record-low crude oil prices and an oversupply in the global market, has pushed gas prices down over recent weeks.

By Monday, in Virginia, regular gas was selling, on average, for $1.79 per gallon. That was a drop of 6 cents from the week before and 71 cents from this time last year.

But in a variety of parts of the state, it's not unusual for drivers to find average gas prices in the $1.30-$1.50 range.

Cumberland County has the cheapest average price in the state, with regular unleaded gas selling for $1.05 in that community.

With the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showing demand at 6.7 million b/d – a nearly 30 year low – AAA expects it to drop even lower as more Americans are mandated to stay at home until the beginning of May or later.

“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “However, given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”

In addition to crude oil, market analysts are also watching refinery rates. The U.S. refinery utilization average is down to 82%, a low not seen since September 2017. Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, refineries are reducing production in hopes this could help to balance the amount of gasoline supply in the country.

The average gas price in the Harrisonburg area, on April 6, was $1.79, according to AAA. The average price in Charlottesville was lower, at $1.61.

North Carolina's average prices are a little lower than Virginia's, at $1.76, but eight Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states still have gas price averages of $2/gallon or more: New York ($2.29), Washington, D.C. ($2.24), Pennsylvania ($2.16), New Jersey ($2.14), Connecticut ($2.07), Rhode Island ($2.05), Massachusetts ($2.04) and Vermont ($2.03).