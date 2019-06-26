Gas pumps out of service at SNP

On Tuesday, Shenandoah National Park posted on their Facebook page, their gas pumps are out of service until further notice.

Park officials said a thunderstorm Monday night knocked out the power to the Big Meadows gas station and ruined the electronics controlling them.

This is the only gas station in the park and there is no word on when they will be back up.

Crews were out Tuesday inspecting the pumps but for now, park officials ask you to fill up before you head out to the park.

