Gateway Cafe helps raise money for local woman

Gateway Cafe in Fishersville is helping raise money for Kelsey Morris, a local 22-year-old Radford student, who was recently diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Morris had just celebrated her cousin's first year of remission before she found out she had a diagnosis of her own.

"Something you don't understand truly until you go through it yourself just how much the support of the community means," Morris said. "Whether it's by saying, you know, 'hey we're thinking about you.' I mean that goes just as far as anything else that anybody else does."

Morris had some problems with her health in the past, like unusual bruising, nose bleeds and extreme fatigue and bone pain, but she never thought she would have cancer.

She says she is thankful to have the community by her side.

"Oh my gosh. Now people want to help me?" Morris said. "It was really humbling to see, like, the Gateway has been so sweet and such a blessing to our family."

To treat the cancer, Morris has to take medication that costs $14,000 a month for at least four years.

That is why the Gateway Cafe is encouraging customers to round up their bills for the month of June to help Morris and her family afford chemotherapy medication.

Morris says she is planning on returning to Radford University in the fall to continue finishing up her degree and get her teaching license.