General Assembly passes bill allowing excused mental health days for students

Virginia took a step to prioritize mental health for students. The Virginia Senate and General Assembly have both passed legislation that would allow students to have an excused absence from school for mental or behavioral health reasons.

Students in a classroom at William Perry Elementary School. | Credit: WHSV

House Bill 308 says the Virginia Department of Education must establish guidelines for public school districts to grant excused absences.

Dr Michael Richards, the superintendent of Harrisonburg Public Schools, said they already offer this to students, but other schools may not.

"Providing a system that allows them to in a stress-free way, so to speak, take that time that they need to recover or to address a condition is very important," Richards said.

Richards said there are rising mental health issues facing children today and steps to address that are moving schools in the right direction.

"They need to take the time they need to heal and so, if the proper setting for healing is in school, they're in school with accommodations," Richards said. "If the proper setting is elsewhere, in a facility outside of school or in their home, then that's where they need to be."

Richards said Harrisonburg Public Schools try to work with students to help them deal with their mental health.

"We work with their parent or guardian, we work with the mental health provider or physician or whomever it may be, to have a plan in place to bring them back because we want them to be at school, healthy and prosperous."

Now, the legislation heads to Governor Ralph Northam's desk.

