General Assembly working on bill that would elect President based on popular vote

The Virginia General Assembly is working on passing a bill that would elect a U.S. President based on the popular vote, instead of casting votes according to the Electoral College system.

The bill will essentially be a pact among states who agree to participate.

"Under the compact, Virginia agrees to award its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia," the bill states.

The bill argues that the state has the power to decide how to allocate its electoral votes through the Second Article of the Constitution.

If passed, it would not go into effect until states with a majority of electoral votes join the compact.

A winning president has lost the popular vote five times in U.S history: John Quincy Adams in 1824, Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876, Benjamin Harrison in 1888, George Bush in 2000 and current president Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton back in 2016.

A similar bill to have Virginia join the "National Popular Vote Compact" was left in committee in 2019.