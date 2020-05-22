George Hirschmann running for reelection on Harrisonburg's City Council

Harrisonburg City councilmember George Hirschmann is planning to run for re-election in November as an independent.

Hirschmann told WHSV he's enjoyed being on the council for the past four years, serving the city and residents of Harrisonburg, and confirmed that he's aiming to do it again.

He said if re-elected, he will continue to focus on elderly and homeless needs in the city and the needs of teachers and schools.

Hirschmann added he wants to help people and local businesses recover and grow after the hard hit from coronavirus.

"Our city is definitely growing and in the time I've spent here to see what it has gone through," Hirschmann said. "I'm very excited about the potential for this area."

Another focus for Hirschmann would be finding a way to improve business at Heritage Oaks Golf Course to allow the facilities to remain open, which has been a question for council recently.

"Maybe it's losing a little more money than it should, but let's take a look at that and see if we can clean it up a bit, but we need someplace for people to go and say, 'yeah this is ours and we can get out and enjoy it,'" Hirschmann said.

Last week, Mayor Deanna Reed and newcomers Laura Dent and Charles Hendricks were the three Democratic nominees chosen by the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee.

Hirschmann formerly worked for WHSV as a meteorologist for about 16 years before retiring in 2016.