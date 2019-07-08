‘Get out of my county!’: Virginia mother confronts KKK recruitment group

A hate group from North Carolina wore white Klan robes outside of the Hanover courthouse on Saturday.

The group was promoting white supremacy when one Hanover mother confronted the group.

As members of the Loyal White Knights from Pelham, North Carolina demonstrated in Hanover, the mother said she let the group know that hate is not welcome here.

“I was just getting so mad, but I was also shaking," said Shannon Spiggle, a mother of three who said she was not going to let their call go unanswered.

“I wasn’t exactly sure what I was going to do," said Spiggle, who confronted the group while rolling on Facebook live.

“You’re a disgrace to this country! Go home! Get out of my county!” she yelled in the video.

“Where it is their right to demonstrate, they have to deal with the consequences that they’re not welcome, not in my county, not where my children are growing up,” she said.

The KKK, recognized as one of the nation’s most recognizable hate groups, encouraged people to call their hotline and passed out flyers, according to witnesses.

“I wanted them to know my presence. I wanted everyone to see that they were here... that you can't ignore it. You can’t look away.”

Spiggle said she comes from a strong Jewish heritage.

“I’m the great great great granddaughter of America’s first reformed Rabbi," said Spiggle. "They told me to go back to Israel, which I found to be funny because my ancestors came to the Americas in the 1620s. They helped build this country. My grandfather helped change Judaism.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies monitored the demonstration, which went without incident for about an hour.

The group then dispersed, but the backlash on social media was ongoing.

Governor Northam even weighed in during a “Stop the Gun Violence” rally in Richmond Sunday.

“Those kind of things that we saw in Hanover are inexcusable," Northam said.