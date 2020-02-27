‘Get out of the killer’s kill zone’ when there’s a threat of a gunman, safety expert says

Security experts are weighing in about safety in the workplace following Wednesday’s shooting in Wisconsin.

They say there are measures both companies and employees can carry out now to be a step ahead if there’s a disgruntled employee who may cause harm.

Wednesday's tragedy in Milwaukee revealed another case of gun violence with innocent people losing their lives when they least expected it.

An employee recently fired from the Molson Coors Brewing Company returned to his former place of work, opening fire.

"Terminations often times are the end of a person’s actual life, because they have nothing left to do in their world,” NBC12′s personal safety expert Mike Jones said.

It’s why he suggests companies keep in mind the unexpected.

"A lot of process and planning should take place when you terminate a person, especially for cause….(Be) ready to shut down access to that person. Do it in a location where the person can’t get back in, have security present, have even the police notified…There comes a time where you can do it right without embarrassing somebody,” he said.

But what do you do if you're in a situation where your former co-worker is the bad guy?

“The first thing you want to do is try to humanize yourself. Call the co-worker by his name 'Hey Fred, don’t do this. What are you doing?’…You don’t know what his motivation is. Is it suicide by cop, is it just plain suicide or is it revenge?”

Jones says if things escalate, “get away, far as you can from the person - hide yourself. If you can run, do it. Get out of the killer’s kill zone…If they can’t see you, they can’t shoot you.”

Though there may come a time when there's only one thing left to do.

"At the end of the day, if you’re confronted by the shooter face-to-face, you have one choice. It’s fight or die…I am not just a passive victim. I am not just a sheep. It’s amazing what you can summons up in your ability to fight. Think about all that you have to live for. Think about everything that you can do and what’s left in your life and you’re not ready for it to go,” Jones advised.

He also says if you start to notice any warning signs of an employee showing out-of-the-normal behavior, don’t be afraid to report it to your human resources department. They may be able to arrange help before that person decides to take matters into their own hands.